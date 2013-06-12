Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
SEOUL, June 12 Seoul shares extended falls and ended down 0.56 percent on Wednesday amid heavy selling by foreign investors, with the market's key heavyweights including Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motor coming under pressure.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index ended down at 1,909.91 points. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
BERLIN, March 4 Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
ATHENS, March 4 A 7.9 billion euro plan to turn a derelict former Athens airport into one of Europe's biggest coastal resorts, included in Greece's latest international bailout, will go ahead despite recent delays, a senior privatisation agency official said on Saturday.