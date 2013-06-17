SEOUL, June 17 Seoul shares opened flat after Wall Street's drop on Friday and as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate-setting meeting, which is expected to clarify its policy outlook.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index was up 0.14 percent at 1,891.89 points as of 0002 GMT on Monday. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Stephen Coates)