SEOUL, June 17 South Koran shares edged lower on
Monday as investors cautiously awaited a U.S. Federal Reserve
meeting at which the central bank is expected to clarify its
policy outlook.
Falls in technology heavyweights weighed, as Samsung
Electronics gave up earlier gains and ended down 0.2
percent, quickly losing the recovery momentum seen on Friday
following a 6-session losing streak.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
finished down 0.3 percent at 1,883.10 points.
