SEOUL, June 18 Seoul shares opened higher on Tuesday after firm gains on Wall Street, but rises were limited as investors continue to speculate over the Federal Reserve's intentions for its stimulus programme ahead of a meeting of policymakers this week.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.2 percent at 1,887.02 points as of 0002 GMT. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)