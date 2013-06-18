BRIEF-Intercontinental Exchange issues statement on Competition Appeal Tribunal's Trayport ruling
SEOUL, June 18 Seoul shares opened higher on Tuesday after firm gains on Wall Street, but rises were limited as investors continue to speculate over the Federal Reserve's intentions for its stimulus programme ahead of a meeting of policymakers this week.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.2 percent at 1,887.02 points as of 0002 GMT. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
* FY net result, group share, totals 31.4 million euros ($33.22 million) compared to 32.9 million euros in 2015
FRANKFURT, March 6 Two pairings of private equity groups are considering bids for Stada that would value the German generic drugmaker at up to 4.8 billion euros ($5.1 billion) including debt, people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.