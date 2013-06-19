SEOUL, June 19 Seoul shares fell in early Wednesday trade as Samsung Electronics shares turned lower after posting their biggest gain in 2-1/2 weeks in the previous session.

Samsung has been battered as analysts readjust their expectations for its smartphone growth, but managed to climb 1.5 percent on Tuesday.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.3 percent at 1,894.89 points as of 0009 GMT.

The view that the U.S. Federal Reserve will try to assuage market fears about an expected winding down of monetary stimulus lent support to the market.

(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)