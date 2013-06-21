BRIEF-Dominik Dymecki appointed Quark Ventures' new CEO
* Adrian Dzielnicki has resigned as the company's chairman of the supervisory board (CEO)
SEOUL, June 21 Seoul shares slumped to a fresh 11-month low on Friday after Wall Street suffered its biggest loss in 18 months as the Federal Reserve's plan to start winding down its stimulus later this year took a heavy toll on global risk assets.
Market heavyweights were hit hard, with Samsung Electronics losing 2.3 percent and falling below the significant 1.3 million won mark for the first time in nearly 8 months.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index was down 2 percent at 1,812.67 points as of 0007 GMT, trimming its opening loss of 2.4 percent. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
NEW YORK, March 2 Trading volume for emerging market credit default swaps fell 19 percent in the fourth quarter from the previous period, dropping to $306 billion, according to a survey of 13 major dealers released on Thursday.
March 2 The Institute of International Finance said on Thursday that Robin Brooks, formerly at Goldman Sachs, will take over as the bank lobbying organization's managing director and chief economist.