* S.Korea won at near 1-yr low; dealers say authorities sold dlrs

* S.Korea KOSPI closes at 11-mth low amid foreign selling

* Bond prices track U.S. market decline

* Analysts say markets under correction, see further room to fall

By Se Young Lee and Jungyoun Park

SEOUL, June 21 South Korean markets extended losses on Friday as foreign selling persisted, prompting what dealers suspect was a rare dollar-selling intervention by authorities to curb the won currency's fall.

The won was quoted at 1,154.7 against the dollar at the end of onshore trade, down 0.8 percent from Thursday's domestic close of 1,145.7.

It fell 2.4 percent against its U.S. counterpart this week, its biggest weekly decline since September 2011, caught up in a global emerging markets rout.

The won slipped to a near one-year low of 1,159.4 earlier in the day as investors continued to unload local stocks and bonds after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled that it may start unwinding its quantitative easing programme later this year.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell 1.5 percent to a 11-month closing low of 1,822.83 points, with foreigners net sellers for the 11th consecutive session.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bonds rose 17 basis points to 3.58 percent.

South Korean Finance Minister Hyun Oh-seok said at a policy meeting earlier on Friday that the government will take decisive measures to stabilise markets should it become necessary. And currency market dealers said that, towards the end of onshore trading, local authorities sold dollars in the spot market for the first time since early April to boost the won.

"I think we are now at a stage of correction, but the current situation isn't as grave as it had been in 2008 or 1997-1998," said Hyundai Futures currency analyst Lee Dae-ho.

Local policymakers and analysts have so far downplayed the risk of massive capital outflows given stronger fundamentals.

The country's foreign-exchange reserves stood at $328.10 billion at end-May, far higher than the most recent crisis in 2008, and the country's short-term external debt relative to its foreign reserves stood at a 7-year low of 37.3 percent at end-March.

Foreign ownership in the KOSPI shares in terms of market capitalisation stood at 34.3 percent, well above 29.4 percent on Sept. 30, 2008, little changed from earlier this year and suggesting that their selling is not out of line with the broader market.

An official at the Financial Supervisory Service, a financial markets regulator, told Reuters on Friday that foreign net investment in local bonds so far this month was up 1 trillion won ($872.83 million), suggesting no major outflows from the debt market.

Nevertheless, analysts said local markets may have further room to fall as investors adjust to the prospects of reduced liquidity stemming from the Fed's unwinding.

"If sentiment deteriorates further and KOSPI falls below 1,800 points, we cannot rule out its extending losses to around 1,760 points mark, the lows seen before quantitative easing 3 (QE3)," said Chung Seung-jae, a stock market analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

Hyundai Futures' Lee said the dollar-won rate could rise as high as 1,180 next week, a key technical and psychological level for investors.

"That level has served as a major turning point for the market in the past and where a lot of defensive transactions could be triggered; if the dollar-won rate approaches 1,180, I think the local authorities may intervene more forcefully," Lee said.

Close Prev close Dollar/won 1,154.7 1,145.7 Yen/won 11.7794/979 11.7432/497 *KTB futures 105.06 105.47 5-yr treasury bonds 3.32 pct 3.16 pct 3-yr treasury bonds 3.04 pct 2.94 pct KOSPI 1,822.83 1,850.49 * Front-month futures on 3-year treasury bonds ($1 = 1145.7000 Korean won) (Additional reporting by Yena Park, Seunggyu Lim and Taemin Chang)