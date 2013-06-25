SEOUL, June 25 Seoul shares opened lower on Tuesday due to worries about tight liquidity and slowing growth in China and after U.S. stocks fell on expectations that the Federal Reserve will scale back its bond-buying programme.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was 0.1 percent lower at 1,797.87 points as of 0008 GMT after opening down 0.48 percent.

The KOSPI posted an 11-month closing low in the previous session. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Chris Gallagher)