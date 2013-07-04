Bond index trackers vulnerable to Le Pen currency plan
SEOUL, July 4 South Korean shares ended 0.8 percent higher on Thursday, helped by firm gains in telecommunication issues and crude oil refiners including SK Innovation Co Ltd and KT Corp.
Hyundai Merchant Marine Co Ltd and Romanson Co Ltd, which stand to benefit from improved ties with North Korea, jumped by their daily limit of 15 percent after South Korea offered to hold talks with the North aimed at reopening a jointly run factory park near the armed border between the two countries.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up at 1,839.14 points, snapping a three-day losing streak. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
* Received approval on qualification of Sun Liguo for proposed appointment as president of bank from CBRC Tianjin office Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 28 Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by lower costs and strength in its Bausch and Lomb eyecare business, but its net loss widened and the company said it was feeling pricing pressure.