SEOUL, July 5 South Korean shares surrendered early gains and ended down 0.3 percent on Friday after the market's biggest component Samsung Electornics posted earnings estimates which missed expectations.

Samsung Electronics shares ended down 3.8 percent at 1.267 million won, their lowest close in more than a week and their biggest daily percentage fall in a month.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended at 1,833.31 points.

The benchmark had risen in early trade after the European Central Bank and Bank of England signalled they were in no hurry to withdraw stimulus, fueling a rally in global stocks. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Kim Coghill)