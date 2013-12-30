UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SEOUL Dec 31 South Korea's stock, currency and bond markets are closed on Tuesday for the settlement of transactions and on Wednesday for the New Year holiday. Markets will resume trade on Thursday.
For the latest markets reports, double-click on, or.
(Writing by Choonsik Yoo)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts