SEOUL, April 14 Seoul shares ended flat on Monday as a rally in technology stocks offset weak leads from Wall Street, while the won snapped a four-day gaining streak on dollar short-covering and caution over strong remittance outflows.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.02 percent at 1,997.02 points.

Foreign investors sold a net 22.8 billion won ($22 million) worth of KOSPI shares, Korea Exchange preliminary data showed. If the figures hold, foreigners would be snapping a 13-day net buying streak which brought their total purchases for the period to a net 3.00 trillion won.

The local currency was quoted at 1,038.9 against the dollar at the end of onshore trade, down 0.4 percent from Friday's close at 1,035.0.

The won appreciated almost 2 percent during the four-day winning streak, breaching the 1,050 threshold, a level that had not been breached until then since August 2008.

($1 = 1,035.0500 Korean Won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)