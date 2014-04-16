* KOSPI rises after three-day falling streak * Won falls to one-week low in third day of losses By Christine Kim SEOUL, April 16 The South Korean won slipped to a one-week low on Wednesday on dollar demand linked to dividend payouts, while stocks edged up following three days of losses after data showed China's economy grew slightly more than expected in the first quarter. The local currency was quoted at 1,042.1 against the dollar as of 0233 GMT, down 0.1 percent from Tuesday's onshore close at 1,040.9 in its third straight day of declines. The won reached 1,044.7 shortly after markets opened, its weakest since April 9. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.1 percent at 1,993.38 points. The won had found some support after Chinese data showed the world's second-largest economy grew an annual 7.4 percent in January-March period. "On China's growth, we think this is roughly the bottom. The second quarter will likely be better than the first quarter on a sequential basis, we think the economy will accelerate," Frederic Neumann, managing director and co-head of Asian economic research at HSBC, said in Seoul after the release of the data. But the won quickly lost ground on dollar demand from foreign stock investors converting their dividends paid by South Korean companies. Investors were awaiting a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, who was due to speak on monetary policy and the economic recovery before the Economic Club of New York at 1625 GMT on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the U.S. Treasury in its semiannual currency report said South Korea should limit foreign exchange intervention to times of market disorder and increase the transparency of interventions. South Korean authorities did not comment on the report. Meanwhile, foreign investors purchased a net 45.5 billion won ($44 million) worth of KOSPI shares by midsession, buttressing the index. Among notable stocks, Hanssem Co Ltd rose 2.2 percent after the furniture maker announced a 40 percent year-on-year jump in operating profit for the January-March quarter. Emart slid more than 4 percent after its earnings report for the latest quarter showed sluggish growth in the country's biggest discount store chain. The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was up 0.1 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ rose 0.4 percent. June futures on three-year treasury bonds ticked down 0.02 point to trade at 105.71. 0233 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,042.1 1,040.9 Yen/won 10.1887/976 10.2050 *KTB futures 105.71 105.73 KOSPI 1,993.38 1,992.27 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds ($1 = 1040.8500 Korean Won) (Editing by Chris Gallagher)