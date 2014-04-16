(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, April 16 Seoul shares ended flat on Wednesday as slightly better-than-expected first-quarter China growth data was somewhat offset by selling from institutions, and the won turned higher after local exporters sold dollars late in the session.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed unchanged at 1,992.21 points.

Foreigner and retail investors supported the index, buying 43.9 billion won ($42.18 million) and 55.0 billion won worth of South Korean stocks, respectively. Institutions sold shares totalling 95.8 billion won.

The local currency finished onshore trade up 0.3 percent compared with Tuesday's local close at 1,040.9. The won had initially fallen on dollar bids linked to dividend payments, but buying from local exporters on dips quickly erased the losses. ($1 = 1040.8500 Korean Won) (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)