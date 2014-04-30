* KOSPI inches up, but headed for monthly decline * Won poised for biggest monthly gain since September SEOUL, April 30 Seoul shares rose on Wednesday morning after five days of losses, with risk appetite helped by solid corporate earnings, though gains were capped as investors cautiously awaited the outcome of a Federal Reserve meeting and key U.S. data. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.2 percent at 1,968.36 points as of 0225 GMT, after a five-day losing streak that knocked 2 percent off the index. The KOSPI is down 0.9 percent in April. "Corporate earnings in general have been in line with expectations. The upcoming U.S. event and data are likely to add confidence in the world's largest economy, lifting the index higher," said Shinhan Investment Corp analyst Han Beom-ho, referring to the two-day Fed meeting that ends later on Wednesday and U.S. nonfarm payroll data on Friday. "The index will attempt to settle at the psychologically important 2,000 point in the near term." Better-than-expected January-March quarter earnings lifted shares in SK Telecom Co Ltd and Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd, which gained 3.4 percent and 2 percent, respectively. But Ssangyong Motor Co Ltd and LG Electronics Inc declined 4.3 percent and 2.7 percent, respectively, as investors locked in profits from recent gains following their upbeat results. In the foreign exchange market, the won slipped on robust dollar demand from oil companies amid suspected intervention by local foreign exchange authorities to curb the pace of the won's appreciation, dealers said. The local currency was quoted at 1,031.4 against the dollar as of 0225 GMT, down 0.1 percent from Tuesday's onshore close at 1,030.6. The won, however, has risen 3.2 percent so far this month, headed for its strongest monthly gain since a 3.3 percent rise in September 2013. Seoul financial markets will be closed on May 1 due to Labour Day and resume trading from May 2. 0225 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,031.4 1,030.6 Yen/won 10.0683/762 10.0315 *KTB futures 105.79 105.78 KOSPI 1,968.36 1,964.77 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Additional reporting by KyoungHo Lee; Editing by Chris Gallagher)