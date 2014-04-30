UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SEOUL, May 1 South Korean financial markets are closed on Thursday to mark Labour Day, although public offices remain open because it is not a public holiday. Markets will resume trade on Friday. For the latest market reports from South Korea, please click: or (Writing by Choonsik Yoo)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts