* Markets lacklustre before holidays, U.S. jobs data * KOSPI on track for 7th day of losses, weekly decline * Won ticks up, headed to post a weekly rise SEOUL, May 2 Seoul shares were modestly lower on Friday morning as investors were cautious before a key U.S. job report and a two-day holiday next week, with the won inching up on upbeat April exports data. Shipbuilders struggled on weaker-than-expected first quarter earnings, with Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd and Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd dropping 3.4 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.2 percent at 1,957.88 points as of 0220 GMT, taking the index well into the "oversold" territory. The 14-day relative strength index stood at 22.3 morning trade, quite a way off the 30-mark which indicates stocks are "oversold" and usually signals a rebound. If the market closes in the red it will mark the seventh straight session of declines. The benchmark gauge is down 0.7 percent for the week. Local financial markets, which were closed on Thursday, will shut again on May 5 and 6 for holidays. Global markets were on tenterhooks ahead of the U.S. nonfarm payroll report for April due later on Friday, with a Reuters survey of economists predicting an addition of 210,000 jobs, the fastest clip in five months. Hyundai Securities analyst Bae Sung-young said that signs of brightening prospects in the U.S. have been partially offset by worries over slowing growth in China -- South Korea's biggest export market. China on Thursday released its April factory activity survey at 50.4, up a tick from March but below forecasts of 50.5. The middling result failed to ease concerns about the economy but neither did it point to a deepening slowdown. Bae also said that "the pace of the local currency's appreciation is crimping offshore investors' foreign exchange profits, and that effect is seen as they continue to offload local stocks." Foreigners sold a net 58 billion won ($56.1 million) worth of KOSPI shares in the morning, poised to extend their net selling streak to a fourth session. Some investors picked up defensive names, with mobile carrier SK Telecom Co Ltd gaining 2.3 percent and state-run utility company Korea Electric Power Corp rising 1.5 percent. In the foreign exchange market, the won ticked higher on the back of South Korea's strong April export data. However, possible intervention by local foreign authorities to curb its strength capped gains. On Thursday, South Korea said its exports grew the most in 15 months in April as demand from the U.S. firmed, while a separate data showed its consumer price inflation sped up to an eight-month high to underscore a broadening recovery in Asia's fourth-largest economy. The local currency was quoted at 1,031.8 against the dollar as of 0220 GMT, up 0.1 percent from Wednesday's onshore close at 1,033.2. For the week, the won is up 0.9 percent, and looks set to snap two straight weeks of declines. 0220 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,031.8 1,033.2 Yen/won 10.0781/821 10.0894 *KTB futures 105.85 105.78 KOSPI 1,957.88 1,961.79 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds ($1 = 1033.3000 Korean Won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang)