* Foreign investors poised to snap 8-day selling streak * Won firms against the greenback, yen SEOUL, May 13 Seoul shares rose to their highest level in more than two weeks on Tuesday and the won strengthened, fuelled by robust foreign capital inflows, while tech names like Samsung Electronics followed their Wall Street peers higher. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 1 percent at 1,984.79 points as of 0210 GMT, the highest since April 25. "The market has not been able to outperform the global markets due to not-so-great first-quarter corporate earnings, but was able to follow the upwards trend stemming from Wall Street with offshore investors repositioning as net buyers," said Bae Sung-young, an analyst at Hyundai Securities. Foreign investors purchased a net 117 billion won ($114 million) worth of KOSPI shares by late morning, poised to snap an eight-day selling streak. "Considering the recent strong correlation between the local and Chinese markets, a robust Chinese industrial output report due later should lend further support," added Hyundai's Bae. Chinese industrial output is expected to have risen 8.9 percent in April, according to a Reuters poll. The data is due out at 0530 GMT. Technology stocks got a boost from overnight gains in their U.S. counterparts. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd rose 1.5 percent and Naver Corp climbed 3.3 percent. Meanwhile, the won gained against the dollar and the yen, supported by foreign capital inflows to the stock market. "In the big picture, the South Korean authorities are expected to tame the pace of appreciation. However, the won is rising a bit more than anticipated as foreigners pick up local stocks," said Hyundai Futures analyst Lee Dae-ho. The won was quoted at 1,022.8 against the dollar as of 0210 GMT, up 0.2 percent from Monday's onshore close at 1,024.4. Lee added that should the yen depreciate further, it will rekindle concerns over South Korea's economy as it may deteriorate exporters' price competitiveness against their Japanese rivals in overseas markets. The yen-won cross bid as low as 9.9951, and was bid at 10.0010 as of 0210 GMT, 0.2 percent lower than Monday's close at 10.0272. 0210 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,022.8 1,024.4 Yen/won 10.0010/098 10.0272 *KTB futures 105.92 105.95 KOSPI 1,984.79 1,964.94 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds ($1 = 1024.3500 Korean Won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Chris Gallagher)