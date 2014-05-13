(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL May 13 Seoul shares powered to their highest closing level in more than two weeks on Tuesday, with foreign investors repositioning as net buyers, while the won firmed on demand by exporters for settlements.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.9 percent at 1,982.93 points, the strongest close since April 24.

Foreign investors purchased a net 215.4 billion won ($210.3 million) worth of KOSPI shares, snapping an eight-day selling streak.

The won was quoted at 1,022.1 versus the dollar at the end of onshore trade, up 0.9 percent from Monday's close at 1,024.4.

Dealers suspected an intervention by local foreign exchange authorities during the session, which capped the won's rise. ($1 = 1024.3500 Korean Won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Kim Coghill)