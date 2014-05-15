* KOSPI underpinned by robust foreign net buying * Won inches up amid intervention caution SEOUL, May 15 South Korean shares hit their highest levels in more than five month highs on foreign buying, but gains were capped by profit taking following a five-day rally, while the won firmed on robust capital inflows. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.1 percent at 2,011.97 points as of 0235 GMT after hitting as high as 2,015.37, the strongest level since Dec. 3, 2013. "The market is simply catching some breath after a run, but market sentiment hasn't been harmed as foreigners robustly purchase in spot and futures markets," said E-Trade Investment analyst Choi Kwang-hyeok. According to the bourse operator Korea Exchange, foreign investors bought a net 1.4 trillion won worth of KOSPI 200 futures contracts on Wednesday, the largest amount since May 9, 2013. Foreign investors had purchased a net 156.5 billion won ($152.3 million) worth of KOSPI shares by late morning, after buying a net 559.3 billion won in the previous two sessions. "The market should extend its gains from this run, although there will be some downside pressures to manage the pace," added Choi. The main bourse has risen 3.6 percent in the previous five sessions to its highest closing level since Dec. 30, 2013 on Wednesday. The winning streak lifted the 14-day relative strength index to 73.4. Stocks are deemed "overbought" above the 70-mark, which tends to signal a reversal in the near-term. Profit taking brought down state-run utilities company Korea Gas Corp and cosmetics company Amorepacific Corp 1.4 percent and 3.1 percent, respectively. In the foreign exchange market, the won was quoted at 1,026.6 per dollar as of 0235 GMT, up 0.1 percent from Wednesday's onshore close at 1,027.9. The won has risen 3.7 percent this quarter and breached the strongest level in almost six years. Local foreign exchange authorities, however, have been wary of the rapid pace of appreciation, and were suspected of purchasing dollars to curb its strength on Wednesday. "The authorities will not back off easily as they robustly defended the won yesterday," a foreign bank currency dealer said. Meanwhile, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.09 points at 106.02, buoyed by expectations of credit easing by the European Central Bank. Reuters on Wednesday quoted sources as saying the European Central Bank is preparing a package of policy options for its June meeting, including cuts in all its interest rats and targeted measure aimed at boosting lending to small- and med-zied firms(SMEs). 0235 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,026.6 1,027.9 Yen/won 10.07/08 10.0824 *KTB futures 106.02 105.92 KOSPI 2,011.97 2,010.83 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds ($1 = 1027.7500 Korean Won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Additional reporting by KyoungHo Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)