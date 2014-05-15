(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL May 15 South Korean shares closed flat after briefly hitting a more than five-month high on Thursday, as investors took profits from a five-day winning streak, while robust capital inflows into the stock market supported the won .

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.03 percent at 2,010.20 points after rising to an intraday high of 2,015.37, the strongest level since Dec. 3, 2013.

Foreign investors purchased a net 332.4 billion Korean won ($323.42 million), picking up a net 891.7 billion won worth of KOSPI shares in last three sessions.

The local currency was quoted at 1,025.3 against the dollar at the end of onshore trade, up 0.3 percent from Wednesday's close at 1,027.9. ($1 = 1027.7500 Korean Won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Kim Coghill)