* KOSPI eyes first weekly rise this month * Won treads water amid intervention caution SEOUL, May 16 Seoul shares nudged lower on Friday morning as soft global economic indicators prompted profit-taking from a recent five-day rally, but extended foreign capital inflows limited losses. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.6 percent at 1,998.72 points as of 0236 GMT. The index was up 2.1 percent for the week and headed for its strongest weekly rise since late March. "The weak euro zone growth data has dented risk appetites, as a slow recovery in Europe poses concerns about export prospects of China and the U.S., which translates to a grim global economic growth outlook," said IM Investment & Securities analyst Kang Hyun-gee. Reports on Thursday showed the euro zone economy grew much less than expected at the start of the year and inflation remained in the 'danger zone' below 1 percent, while the U.S. industrial output in April had the biggest monthly drop since August 2012. Kang added that investors will expect accommodative policy action by the European Central Bank at its June meeting. Among heavyweight stocks slipping in Seoul were Hyundai Motor Co, down 2.7 percent, and LG Corp off 1.4 percent. Foreign investors positioned became net buyers near mid-session, picking up 169 billion won ($164.83 million) of KOSPI shares. They have been net buyers the past three days. The won eased as participants were wary of the strong stance of local foreign authorities to defend the currency from appreciating beyond the 1,020 level. The local currency was quoted at 1,026.4 against the dollar as of 0236 GMT, down 0.1 percent from Thursday's onshore close at 1,025.3. "Upside pressure remains heavy on capital inflows and dollar selling by exporters, but the won struggles to rebound on buffered resistance due to intervention caution," one currency dealer said. So far this week, the won was down 0.2 percent, and appeared headed for its first weekly loss this month. 0235 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,026.4 1,025.3 Yen/won 10.1134/064 10.0876 *KTB futures 106.01 106.01 KOSPI 1,998.72 2,010.20 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds ($1 = 1025.3000 Korean Won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Additional reporting by Yena Park; Editing by Richard Borsuk)