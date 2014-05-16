(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL May 16 Seoul shares reversed early losses to edge up to their strongest close this year on Friday, led by continued foreign buying on hopes of improving economic and business prospects in South Korea and Asia.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.2 percent at 2,013.44 points, the strongest close since Dec. 2, 2013. The KOSPI gained 2.9 percent for the week, the best since late August 2013.

Foreign investors extended their net-buying streak into a fourth consecutive session, brining their total purchases during the period to a net 1.4 trillion won ($1.37 billion), according to preliminary figures from the exchange operator.

The won ticked up on stock fund inflows, ending the local session at 1,024.0 per dollar versus Thursday's close at 1,025.7. ($1 = 1025.3000 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Sunil Nair)