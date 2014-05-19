(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL May 19 Seoul shares reversed earlier losses to inch up to a fresh closing high this year on Monday, as foreign capital inflows more than offset profit-taking while the won firmed on demand from exporters.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 0.1 percent at 2,015.14 points, the highest close since Dec. 2, 2013. The index rose 2.9 percent last week.

Foreign investors were net buyers for a fifth straight session, bringing their total net inflows during the period to 1.6 trillion Korean won ($1.56 billion), according to preliminary figures from the exchange operator.

The local currency was quoted at 1,022.0 against the dollar at the end of onshore trade, up 0.2 percent from Friday's close at 1,024.0.

($1 = 1024.0500 Korean Won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)