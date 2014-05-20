(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL May 20 The won snapped a
three-session winning streak to fall slightly on Tuesday as
traders reported of dollar-buying intervention by the South
Korean authorities to contain the won's strength.
The won fell by half a percent in just five
minutes of trading in the afternoon on what traders suspected
were dollar purchases on behalf of the authorities.
It ended local trade at 1,025.3 per dollar, down 0.3 percent
from Monday's 1,022.0, after having fallen as low as 1,027.9.
On Seoul's main stock exchange, the Korea Composite Stock
Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.2 percent at 2,011.26
points on selling by local institutions, but foreign investors
were net buyers for a sixth consecutive session.
($1 = 1021.9500 Korean Won)
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by x)