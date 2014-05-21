European ETF assets hit fresh record in February -ETFGI
LONDON, March 16 Assets invested in European exchange-traded funds hit a record $620 billion at the end of February, research and consultancy firm ETFGI said.
(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL May 21 The South Korean won eased for a second straight session on Wednesday as offshore funds dumped the currency, a day after dollar-buying intervention by local authorities was spotted to stem the currency's strength in the previous session.
Dealers attributed the won's weakness to unwinding of short positions in the yen/won pair, with the won falling by more than 0.4 percent to the yen in the afternoon.
The local currency was quoted at 1,026.9 per dollar at the end of onshore trade, down 0.2 percent from Tuesday's close at 1,025.3.
Seoul shares tracked Wall Street lower in a choppy session, with the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closing down 0.2 percent at 2,008.33 points.
Foreign investors purchased a net 160 billion Korean won ($156 million) worth of KOSPI shares to position as net buyers for a seventh consecutive session, and underpinning the main bourse.
($1 = 1025.3500 Korean Won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
LONDON, March 16 Assets invested in European exchange-traded funds hit a record $620 billion at the end of February, research and consultancy firm ETFGI said.
JOHANNESBURG, March 16 South Africa's Competition Tribunal will hold a hearing in July where banks accused of colluding to rig the rand currency will make their submissions, the anti-trust body said on Thursday.
(Repeats for additional clients with no changes to text) By Tracy Rucinski and Tom Hals CHICAGO/WILMINGTON, Del, March 15 When leading U.S. coal miner Peabody Energy Corp emerges from bankruptcy next month, a group of seven investment funds could reap hundreds of millions of dollars in gains from an unusual sale of discounted company stock. Six hedge funds and a state investment fund together own about half of the company's unsecured bonds, according to a Jan