SEOUL May 21 The South Korean won eased for a second straight session on Wednesday as offshore funds dumped the currency, a day after dollar-buying intervention by local authorities was spotted to stem the currency's strength in the previous session.

Dealers attributed the won's weakness to unwinding of short positions in the yen/won pair, with the won falling by more than 0.4 percent to the yen in the afternoon.

The local currency was quoted at 1,026.9 per dollar at the end of onshore trade, down 0.2 percent from Tuesday's close at 1,025.3.

Seoul shares tracked Wall Street lower in a choppy session, with the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closing down 0.2 percent at 2,008.33 points.

Foreign investors purchased a net 160 billion Korean won ($156 million) worth of KOSPI shares to position as net buyers for a seventh consecutive session, and underpinning the main bourse.

($1 = 1025.3500 Korean Won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)