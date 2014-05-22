(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL May 22 Seoul shares finished at their highest closing level in 5-1/2 months on Thursday, with risk appetite bolstered by minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting and China's better-than-expected factory activity report in May.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 0.4 percent at 2,015.59 points, the highest close since Dec. 2, 2013.

Foreign investors positioned as net buyers for an eighth straight session, purchasing 274 billion Korean won ($266.8 million) worth of KOSPI shares.

The won gained on demand by exporters and stock inflows, while caution over possible intervention by local authorities capped further strength.

The local currency was quoted at 1,024.2 per dollar at the end of onshore trade, up 0.3 percent from Wednesday's 1,026.9.

($1 = 1026.9500 Korean Won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)