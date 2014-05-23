* Offshore investors headed for 9th day of net buying * Won flat amid intervention caution SEOUL, May 23 Seoul shares were nearly flat on Friday, staying close to a 5-1/2-month high hit the previous day as foreign inflows offset profit-taking by retail and domestic institutional investors, while the won was also little changed. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.1 percent at 2,014.08 points as of 0300 GMT. On the week, the index is up 0.1 percent. "The solid factory surveys from the major economies went by well, and the market is digesting the previous session's relief rally," said Bae Sung-young, an analyst at Hyundai Securities. The U.S. manufacturing sector expanded at a stronger-than-expected rate in May, while factory output growth hit its fastest pace since February 2011, an industry report showed on Thursday. "Now all eyes are on the European Central Bank's meeting in June. Until then, the market moves will solely depend on foreign inflows," he added. Foreign investors bought a net 54.8 billion won ($53.5 million) of KOSPI shares by midday, poised for a ninth straight session of net buying, while retail and local institutional investors sold a combined 57 billion won worth. Overseas investors bought 2.3 trillion won worth of stocks over an eight-day net buying streak through Thursday. Steelmaker POSCO fell 1.1 percent, as investors locked in gains from Thursday, while market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd shed 0.5 percent. The won was nearly unchanged in subdued trade, with caution over possible intervention by South Korea's foreign exchange authorities offsetting demand from exporters. The currency was quoted at 1,024.1 against the dollar as of 0300 GMT, compared with Thursday's onshore close at 1,024.2. On a weekly basis, the won was flat. 0300 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,024.1 1,024.2 Yen/won 10.0678/599 10.0639 *KTB futures 106.00 105.96 KOSPI 2,014.08 2,015.59 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds ($1 = 1024.2500 Korean Won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Chris Gallagher)