SEOUL May 23 South Korean shares edged up to a fresh 5-1/2 month closing high on Friday, finishing the week modestly higher as persistent foreign inflows offset profit taking by retail and institutional investors.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.1 percent at 2,017.17 points, the highest close since Dec. 2, 2013. The index eked out a 0.2 gain for the week.

Offshore investors positioned as net buyers for a ninth straight session, picking up 128 billion Korean won ($125 million) worth of KOSPI shares.

The won was little changed heading into the weekend, with demand from exporters for month-end settlements and stock inflows matched by caution over possible dollar-buying intervention by local authorities.

The currency was quoted at 1,024.6 per dollar at the end of onshore trade, compared with Thursday's close at 1,024.2. On a weekly basis, the won eased 0.1 percent. ($1 = 1024.2500 Korean Won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Kim Coghill)