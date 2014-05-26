(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL May 26 Seoul shares inched down from the previous session's 5-1/2-month closing high on Monday, led by local institutional selling, while the won posted modest gains on demand from exporters.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.3 percent at 2,010.35 points. On Friday, the KOSPI closed at its highest level since Dec. 2, 2013.

Foreign investors positioned as net buyers for 10 consecutive sessions by picking up 85 billion won ($83 million), while local institutional investors offloaded 84.7 billion won, extending their selling streak to an eighth session.

The local currency was quoted at 1,024.0 per dollar at the end of onshore trade, compared with Friday's close at 1,024.6. Traders remained wary about intervention by the market authorities to temper the won's gains.

($1 = 1024.5500 Korean Won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)