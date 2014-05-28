Britain's FTSE edges down as Article 50 worries weigh on banks
SEOUL May 28 Seoul shares rose on Wednesday as robust U.S. economic indicators and expectations the European Central Bank will ease policy bolstered risk appetites, while the won strengthened for a third straight day on exporters' demand.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 1 percent at 2,017.06 points, just below this year's highest close of 2,017.17, on May 23. On Tuesday, the index ended at a two-week closing low.
Foreign investors were net buyers of 117 billion won ($114.34 million) of KOSPI shares, extending their buying streak to a 12th session.
Local institutional investors snapped their nine-day net selling streak by picking up a net 56 billion won.
The local currency was quoted at 1,021.4 per dollar at the end of onshore trade, up 0.2 percent from Tuesday's close at 1,023.2. ($1 = 1023.2500 Korean Won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
