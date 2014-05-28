(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL May 28 Seoul shares rose on Wednesday as robust U.S. economic indicators and expectations the European Central Bank will ease policy bolstered risk appetites, while the won strengthened for a third straight day on exporters' demand.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 1 percent at 2,017.06 points, just below this year's highest close of 2,017.17, on May 23. On Tuesday, the index ended at a two-week closing low.

Foreign investors were net buyers of 117 billion won ($114.34 million) of KOSPI shares, extending their buying streak to a 12th session.

Local institutional investors snapped their nine-day net selling streak by picking up a net 56 billion won.

The local currency was quoted at 1,021.4 per dollar at the end of onshore trade, up 0.2 percent from Tuesday's close at 1,023.2. ($1 = 1023.2500 Korean Won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Richard Borsuk)