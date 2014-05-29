US STOCKS-Wall St to open higher on Fed's 'gradual' rate-hike outlook
* Futures up: Dow 59 pts, S&P 2.75 pts, Nasdaq 9.5 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL May 29 The South Korean won ended firmer on Thursday, after it hit a new high for the year on month-end demand from exporters and the country's record current account surplus, but gains were limited by suspected intervention from the local authorities.
The local currency was quoted at 1,020.6 per dollar at the end of onshore trade, up 0.1 percent from Wednesday's 1,021.4.
The won hit a fresh year high of 1,020.5 late in the session, but was pared by suspected dollar bids by the local authorities who attempts to stem the currency's strength.
Meanwhile, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.2 percent at 2,012.26 points, with some investors consolidating gains following the previous session's 1 percent rise.
Offshore investors positioned as net buyers for a 13th straight session, purchasing 101 billion won ($98.89 million) worth of KOSPI shares.
($1 = 1021.3500 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* Futures up: Dow 59 pts, S&P 2.75 pts, Nasdaq 9.5 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
COLOMBO, March 16 Sri Lankan shares hit a one-year closing low on Thursday, falling for an eighth straight session, as concerns the central bank would raise rates next week weighed on sentiment after the International Monetary Fund urged it to tighten monetary policy.
March 16 U.S. stock index futures rose on Thursday after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time this year, but indicated it was in no hurry to increase the pace of tightening.