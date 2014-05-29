(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL May 29 The South Korean won ended firmer on Thursday, after it hit a new high for the year on month-end demand from exporters and the country's record current account surplus, but gains were limited by suspected intervention from the local authorities.

The local currency was quoted at 1,020.6 per dollar at the end of onshore trade, up 0.1 percent from Wednesday's 1,021.4.

The won hit a fresh year high of 1,020.5 late in the session, but was pared by suspected dollar bids by the local authorities who attempts to stem the currency's strength.

Meanwhile, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.2 percent at 2,012.26 points, with some investors consolidating gains following the previous session's 1 percent rise.

Offshore investors positioned as net buyers for a 13th straight session, purchasing 101 billion won ($98.89 million) worth of KOSPI shares.

