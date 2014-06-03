* Samsung Everland IPO plan shakes up portfolio allocations * Foreigners on track to snap the net-buying streak * Won eases modestly on dollar's broad strength SEOUL, June 3 South Korean shares pared early losses on Tuesday as Samsung Group affiliates rallied following Samsung Everland's initial public offering plan. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.1 percent at 2,000.61 points as of 0215 GMT after touching an intraday low of 1,990.72, the weakest level since May 27. Samsung Everland Inc said on Tuesday it will seek an IPO, a widely anticipated move seen as the next step in Samsung Group's restructuring and the transfer of control to the next generation of the owner Lee family. "Samsung Everland's IPO plan is good news for its affiliates, with investors increasing portfolio weighting of Samsung related shares while dumping the rest," said Hyundai Securities analyst Bae Sung-young. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Samsung SDI Co Ltd rose 1.8 percent and 4.3 percent, respectively. KCC Corp, which has a 17 percent stake in Samsung Everland, jumped 8.2 percent. The Samsung Everland news prompted some investors to adjust their portfolios. "The market is digesting the portfolio switching and some investors are opting to stay in the sidelines before the upcoming market closures," added Bae. South Korean financial markets will be closed on Wednesday and Friday due to elections and Memorial Day, respectively. Foreign investors offloaded a net 97.8 billion won ($95.51 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session, and looked set to snap a 15-day buying streak. Foreigners have brought in 3 trillion won worth of capital into the main bourse during their streak. Steelmaker POSCO fell 1.9 percent and Naver Corp , the country's largest search portal operator, slid 1.7 percent. In the foreign exchange market, the won eased slightly against the dollar on outflows from the stock market and as the greenback gained versus a basket of currencies on upbeat U.S. factory activity growth in May. But the demand for the won by exporters for settlements kept the won's weakness in check. U.S. manufacturing activity accelerated in May and construction spending rose for a third straight month in April, suggesting economic growth was regaining steam in the second quarter. The local currency was quoted at 1,024.7 against the dollar as of 0215 GMT, compared with Monday's onshore close at 1,024.1. 0215 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,024.7 1,024.1 Yen/won 10.0147/068 9.9990 *KTB futures 106.03 106.05 KOSPI 2,000.61 2,002.00 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds ($1 = 1024.0000 South Korean Won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Kim Coghill)