(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, June 5 South Korean shares closed weaker on Thursday, dragged down by profit-taking ahead of the European Central Bank meeting, key U.S. jobs data and a long weekend.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.7 percent at 1,995.48 points, but edged up 0.03 percent for the week.

Foreign investors bought a net 66.3 billion won ($64.8 million) worth of KOSPI shares, extending a net buying streak to a 17th session while domestic institutional investors sold a net 262.7 billion won.

The won reversed earlier losses to finish stronger against the dollar, supported by offshore funds and exporters' dollar-selling.

The local currency was quoted at 1,020.5 versus the dollar at the end of onshore trade, up 0.3 percent from Tuesday's 1,023.1. The won was almost flat this week, weakening a mere 0.04 percent.

South Korean financial markets will be closed on Friday and will resume trade on Monday. ($1 = 1023.1500 South Korean Won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Richard Borsuk)