UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SEOUL, June 6 South Korean financial markets will be closed on Friday for a national holiday. Markets will resume trade on Monday, June 9.
For the latest market reports from South Korea, please click: or (Reporting by Christine Kim)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts