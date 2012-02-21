SEOUL Feb 21 Seoul shares were nearly steady at market open on Tuesday, with support from positive leads from European peers being held back as investors cautiously await the results of a Greek debt deal.

Early falls were led by bank shares, as Hana Financial Group declined 1.21 percent while Woori Finance Holdings edged 0.81 percent lower.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.09 percent at 2,023.10 points as of 0003 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by David Chance)