Qatar's Gulf International Services Q4 net loss widens
DUBAI, Feb 7 Qatar's Gulf International Services (GIS) slumped to a wider fourth-quarter net loss, according to Reuters calculations.
SEOUL Nov 3 Seoul shares fell on Thursday, hit by the persistent uncertainty surrounding the euro zone's debt problems and sharp drops in LG-related stocks such as LG Electronics , which was hit by rumours of a rights issue.
Shares in LG Electronics ended down 13.7 percent, posting its biggest daily percentage loss in more than 3 years, while LG Display fell 6.3 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 1.48 percent at 1,869.96 points. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA, February 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has assigned National Ratings to PT BFI Finance Indonesia Tbk's (BFI, AA-(idn)/Stable) proposed rupiah senior unsecured bonds (Obligasi Berkelanjutan III BFI Finance Indonesia Tahap II Tahun 2017) as follows: - bonds with a maturity of 370 days assigned a National Long-Term Rating of 'AA-(idn)' - bonds with a maturity of 36 months assigned a National Long-Term Rating of 'AA-(idn)
By Suhail Hassan Bhat Feb 7 Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Tuesday, tracking U.S. equities, as lack of details on President Donald Trump's economic policies pushed investors away from riskier assets. Asian shares also eased as economic and political fears sent investors seeking shelter in the yen, while forecasts China's foreign exchange reserves have fallen for a seventh month added to jitters. "The policies of the Trump administration and what he's pla