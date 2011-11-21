SEOUL, Nov 22 Seoul shares are set to open
lower on Tuesday after selloffs in Wall Street and Europe, as a
lack of progress in dealing with heavy debt in both regions
further weakened investor confidence.
"The market is set to open in negative territory given poor
sentiment and the quite substantial falls we saw in both U.S.
and European shares," said Lee Jae-mahn, a market analyst at
Tong Yang Securities.
The U.S. sovereign rating does not appear to be under
serious threat of a downgrade, but investors remain wary, Lee
said.
U.S. lawmakers abandoned their high-profile effort to rein
in the country's ballooning debt on Monday in a sign that
Washington likely will not be able to resolve a dispute over
taxes and spending until 2013.
The euro zone's debt crisis swept closer to the heart of
Europe on Monday despite a clear-cut election victory in Spain
for conservatives committed to austerity, adding to pressure on
the European Central Bank to act more decisively.
A local media report South Korea's Korea Teachers Pension
was considering spending an additional 330 billion won ($290
million) in stock markets before the end of this year could
support shares.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
finished down 1.04 percent to close at 1,820.03 points on
Monday.
STOCKS TO WATCH
GS HOLDINGS, LG INTERNATIONAL CORP
GS Retail said it plans to offer 15.4 million shares in an
initial public offering next month to raise as much as 323.4
billion won ($284 million).
All 15.4 million shares are coming from its second-largest
shareholder LG International. GS Holdings is the company's top
shareholder.
STEELMAKERS
Steelmakers such as POSCO may react after a
local media report China Steel Corp has asked the
Taiwanese government to impose anti-dumping duties on steel
products from Korea and four other countries.
MEMORY CHIP MAKERS
Memory chip makers such as Hynix Semiconductor
could be weighed after the U.S. Philadelphia semiconductor index
fell 1.9 percent overnight.
SHIPPING FIRMS
Shipping companies like STX Pan Ocean may be
pressured after the Baltic Dry Index, which tracks the
cost of shipping key commodities, declined 1.1 percent.
