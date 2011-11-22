SEOUL Nov 22 Seoul shares reversed
earlier losses to eke out a small gain on Tuesday after two
consecutive falling sessions, but rises were limited as lack of
progress in dealing with debt issues in the United States and
Europe sapped investor confidence.
Sharp gains in nuclear power related issues supported the
market, with nuclear power plant designer KEPCO Engineering &
Construction rallying 5.3 percent and KEPCO Plant
Service & Engineering, which maintains and operates
nuclear power facilities, jumping 6.6 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
up 0.34 percent or 6.25 points at 1,826.28 points.
