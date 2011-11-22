SEOUL Nov 22 Seoul shares reversed earlier losses to eke out a small gain on Tuesday after two consecutive falling sessions, but rises were limited as lack of progress in dealing with debt issues in the United States and Europe sapped investor confidence.

Sharp gains in nuclear power related issues supported the market, with nuclear power plant designer KEPCO Engineering & Construction rallying 5.3 percent and KEPCO Plant Service & Engineering, which maintains and operates nuclear power facilities, jumping 6.6 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 0.34 percent or 6.25 points at 1,826.28 points. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)