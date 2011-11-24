SEOUL, Nov 25 Seoul shares are likely to
open lower on Friday after falls overnight in European markets
after Germany reiterated its opposition to the use of euro bonds
or monetary tools to help solve the euro zone's debt crisis.
"The market is not looking good. The comments from Germany
will definitely chill sentiment," said Lawrence Kim, a market
analyst at Woori Investment & Securities.
Comments by German Chancellor Angela Merkel about the ECB as
well as remarks that she remained opposed to the use of jointly
issued euro bonds to combat the region's debt crisis sent
European share markets tumbling.
Kim added investors will remain cautious as they eye Black
Friday retail sales in the United States.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
up 0.67 percent at 1,795.06 on Thursday after opening down and
dropping to a session low of 1,769.43, the lowest intraday level
in five weeks.
--------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:22 GMT--------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,161.79 -2.21% -26.250
USD/JPY 77.12 0.05% 0.040
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.888 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,694.35 0.00% 0.000
US CRUDE $97.02 0.88% 0.860
DOW JONES 11257.55 -2.05% -236.17
ASIA ADRS 108.37 -2.70% -3.01
-------------------------------------------------------------
KOREA EXCHANGE BANK
Officials at South Korea's Financial Supervisory Service
said they had launched a probe into Korea Exchange Bank after
urging it to replace three board members including Paul Yoo, the
former Seoul head of U.S. fund Lone Star who was found guilty of
stocks manipulation charges in October.
CHEIL INDUSTRIES INC
Cheil Industries, an apparel company which is an affiliate
of Samsung Group, has acquired Italian luxury fashion brand
Colombo Via Della Spiga, according to a local media report.
HYUNDAI MOBIS
Hyundai Mobis signed an MOU on Thursday with Takata Corp
to jointly develop automobile safety components,
according to a media report.
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)