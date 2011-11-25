* Foreign selling extends to 7th straight session

* Tech issues outperform on hopes for U.S. Black Friday sales

* Automakers decline on demand fears

By Jungyoun Park

SEOUL, Nov 25 Seoul shares fell on Friday as investors remained cautious after Germany reiterated its opposition to the use of euro bonds or monetary tools to help solve the euro zone's debt crisis, deepening worries about the region.

"The market adjusted to reflect deteriorating investor confidence on Germany's opposition to the eurobond," said Lee Jin-woo, a market analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

Comments by German Chancellor Angela Merkel about the ECB as European share markets tumbling.

"Purchases by the National Pension Service may have helped cut back losses during late trade, but basic sentiment remains jittery with foreign investors continuing to dump shares," Lee added.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 1.04 percent at 1,776.40 points.

Foreign investors were sellers of a net 363.3 billion won, selling for a seventh straight session and also posting their biggest weekly net sales in 15 weeks.

Pension funds were buyers of a net 187.9 billion won and institutions purchased a net 302.3 billion won.

Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Motors Corp extended losses as a murkier global economic outlook raised concerns of slowing consumer demand.

"The US-Korea FTA ratification provided little support to auto shares. The deal is still going to take some time to kick in, and investor focus is on the more urgent matter of the slowing global economy," said Chae Hee-keun, an analyst at Hyundai Securities.

Hyundai Motor shares ended down 3.25 percent, falling every session but one this week, and Kia Motors shed 4.6 percent.

Shipbuilders also tumbled, with Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering finishing 4.5 percent lower and STX Pan Ocean losing 2.5 percent.

Technology issues outperformed amid hopes of solid U.S. Black Friday sales, with LG Electronics, the world's No.3 handset maker, rising 0.6 percent.

Samsung Electronics, the world's No.1 memory chip maker and the No.2 handset maker, rose 0.4 percent.

Shares in Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO) rallied 4.2 percent after media reports the knowledge and economy ministry would soon kick off discussions with the finance ministry on electricity tariff hikes.

An economy ministry official confirmed the reports, which fuelled expectations tariff hikes may come within this year.

Nongshim advanced 1.4 percent after the instant noodle maker said it had raised prices of its noodles by 6.2 percent on average, the first such hike in four years.

The KOSPI 200 index lost 0.99 percent, while the junior Kosdaq market declined 2.03 percent.

Move on day -1.04 percent

12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

12-month low 1,644.11 26 September 2011

Change on yr -13.39 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 (Additional reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)