* Foreign selling extends to 7th straight session
* Tech issues outperform on hopes for U.S. Black Friday
sales
* Automakers decline on demand fears
By Jungyoun Park
SEOUL, Nov 25 Seoul shares fell on Friday
as investors remained cautious after Germany reiterated its
opposition to the use of euro bonds or monetary tools to help
solve the euro zone's debt crisis, deepening worries about the
region.
"The market adjusted to reflect deteriorating investor
confidence on Germany's opposition to the eurobond," said Lee
Jin-woo, a market analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.
Comments by German Chancellor Angela Merkel about the ECB as
European share markets tumbling.
"Purchases by the National Pension Service may have helped
cut back losses during late trade, but basic sentiment remains
jittery with foreign investors continuing to dump shares," Lee
added.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
finished down 1.04 percent at 1,776.40 points.
Foreign investors were sellers of a net 363.3 billion won,
selling for a seventh straight session and also posting their
biggest weekly net sales in 15 weeks.
Pension funds were buyers of a net 187.9 billion won and
institutions purchased a net 302.3 billion won.
Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Motors Corp
extended losses as a murkier global economic outlook raised
concerns of slowing consumer demand.
"The US-Korea FTA ratification provided little support to
auto shares. The deal is still going to take some time to kick
in, and investor focus is on the more urgent matter of the
slowing global economy," said Chae Hee-keun, an analyst at
Hyundai Securities.
Hyundai Motor shares ended down 3.25 percent, falling every
session but one this week, and Kia Motors shed 4.6 percent.
Shipbuilders also tumbled, with Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine
Engineering finishing 4.5 percent lower and STX Pan
Ocean losing 2.5 percent.
Technology issues outperformed amid hopes of solid U.S.
Black Friday sales, with LG Electronics, the world's
No.3 handset maker, rising 0.6 percent.
Samsung Electronics, the world's No.1 memory
chip maker and the No.2 handset maker, rose 0.4 percent.
Shares in Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO)
rallied 4.2 percent after media reports the knowledge and
economy ministry would soon kick off discussions with the
finance ministry on electricity tariff hikes.
An economy ministry official confirmed the reports, which
fuelled expectations tariff hikes may come within this year.
Nongshim advanced 1.4 percent after the instant
noodle maker said it had raised prices of its noodles by 6.2
percent on average, the first such hike in four years.
The KOSPI 200 index lost 0.99 percent, while the
junior Kosdaq market declined 2.03 percent.
Move on day -1.04 percent
12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 September 2011
Change on yr -13.39 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
(Additional reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan
Hopfner)