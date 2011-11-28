BRIEF-Union National Bank Egypt FY profit rises
* FY net profit EGP 180.5 million versus EGP 160 million year ago
SEOUL Nov 28 Seoul shares ended up 2.2 percent on Monday after posting their biggest weekly fall in nine weeks, with gains led by technology stocks and builders including Samsung Electronics and Daewoo Engineering & Construction.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 2.19 percent or 38.88 points at 1,815.28 points. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* FY net profit EGP 180.5 million versus EGP 160 million year ago
DUBAI, Feb 12 Petrochemical shares boosted Saudi Arabia's bourse in early trade on Sunday after oil prices firmed at the end of last week, while small and mid-sized stocks were the main movers on other Gulf markets.
* H1 consol net profit after tax EGP 131.2 million versus EGP 13.4 million year ago