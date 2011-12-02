* Foreign investors turn net sellers

* Himart jumps after top shareholders decide to sell stakes

* KEPCO firm after electricity tariff hike

By Jungyoun Park

SEOUL, Dec 1 Seoul shares ended flat on Friday after sharp gains in the previous session, with investors wary ahead of a U.S. jobs report and amid ongoing efforts in the euro zone to tackle the debt crisis.

"The market is just taking a breather after yesterday's rally. In general sentiment is quite positive," said Kim Seong-bong, a market analyst at Samsung Securities.

"If we see more meaningful steps towards debt resolution in Europe, the index could easily rise to 1,950 by year-end," said Hyundai Securities market analyst Y.S. Rhoo.

Institutions were buyers of a net 408.3 billion won ($362.53 million) worth of stocks, picking up shares for a seventh straight session, while foreign investors offloaded a net 106.2 billion won, snapping three consecutive sessions of buying.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 0.01 percent at 1,916.04 points.

Himart Co Ltd jumped 7.6 percent after news that its top three shareholders, including Eugene Corp, would sell their stakes in the electronics retailer in a deal estimated at nearly 1 trillion won.

"Its shares have fallen a lot in the midst of a management conflict among top shareholders, and this decision comes as the final resolution," said KB Investment & Securities analyst Lee So-yong.

"A retailer is likely to take over the company, and the new buyer may turn out to be better suited to run it than Eugene."

Samsung Electronics fell 2.2 percent after hitting a record closing high on Thursday, and LG Display Co Ltd , the world's No.2 flat panel maker, shed 2.7 percent.

Shares in Korea Electric Power Corp rose 1.2 percent after South Korea said it would raise electricity tariffs by an average 4.5 percent from Monday.

"The scope of the hike is slightly disappointing as the market had expected around 5 percent," said Jee Heon-seok, an analyst at NH Investment & Securities.

"However KEPCO is getting a step closer to normalising electricity tariffs, and it is positive in this light. We expect KEPCO to raise tariffs once more around the middle of next year," Jee added.

SK C&C Co Ltd fell 2.6 percent amid market talk that SK Group's chairman, who controls a 40.5 percent stake, would offer about 1.25 million shares in the IT services provider to raise about 160 billion won.

Refiners eased as crude oil prices fell in U.S. and London trading, pointing to weaker product pricing.

SK Innovation, the country's No.1 crude oil refiner, declined 1.1 percent and S-Oil Corp shed 1.3 percent.

Insurers rallied, with Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Co Ltd advancing 2.5 percent and Hyundai Marine & Fire Insurance Co Ltd rising 2 percent.

The KOSPI 200 index fell 0.13 percent, while the junior Kosdaq market advanced 0.4 percent.

Move on day -0.01 percent

12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

12-month low 1,644.11 26 September 2011

Change on yr -6.58 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1126.2500 Korean won) (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)