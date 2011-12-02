* Foreign investors turn net sellers
SEOUL, Dec 1 Seoul shares ended flat on
Friday after sharp gains in the previous session, with investors
wary ahead of a U.S. jobs report and amid ongoing efforts in the
euro zone to tackle the debt crisis.
"The market is just taking a breather after yesterday's
rally. In general sentiment is quite positive," said Kim
Seong-bong, a market analyst at Samsung Securities.
"If we see more meaningful steps towards debt resolution in
Europe, the index could easily rise to 1,950 by year-end," said
Hyundai Securities market analyst Y.S. Rhoo.
Institutions were buyers of a net 408.3 billion won ($362.53
million) worth of stocks, picking up shares for a seventh
straight session, while foreign investors offloaded a net 106.2
billion won, snapping three consecutive sessions of buying.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
finished down 0.01 percent at 1,916.04 points.
Himart Co Ltd jumped 7.6 percent after news that
its top three shareholders, including Eugene Corp, would sell
their stakes in the electronics retailer in a deal estimated at
nearly 1 trillion won.
"Its shares have fallen a lot in the midst of a management
conflict among top shareholders, and this decision comes as the
final resolution," said KB Investment & Securities analyst Lee
So-yong.
"A retailer is likely to take over the company, and the new
buyer may turn out to be better suited to run it than Eugene."
Samsung Electronics fell 2.2 percent after
hitting a record closing high on Thursday, and LG Display Co Ltd
, the world's No.2 flat panel maker, shed 2.7
percent.
Shares in Korea Electric Power Corp rose 1.2
percent after South Korea said it would raise electricity
tariffs by an average 4.5 percent from Monday.
"The scope of the hike is slightly disappointing as the
market had expected around 5 percent," said Jee Heon-seok, an
analyst at NH Investment & Securities.
"However KEPCO is getting a step closer to normalising
electricity tariffs, and it is positive in this light. We expect
KEPCO to raise tariffs once more around the middle of next
year," Jee added.
SK C&C Co Ltd fell 2.6 percent amid market talk
that SK Group's chairman, who controls a 40.5 percent stake,
would offer about 1.25 million shares in the IT services
provider to raise about 160 billion won.
Refiners eased as crude oil prices fell in U.S. and London
trading, pointing to weaker product pricing.
SK Innovation, the country's No.1 crude oil
refiner, declined 1.1 percent and S-Oil Corp shed
1.3 percent.
Insurers rallied, with Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Co
Ltd advancing 2.5 percent and Hyundai Marine & Fire
Insurance Co Ltd rising 2 percent.
The KOSPI 200 index fell 0.13 percent, while the
junior Kosdaq market advanced 0.4 percent.
