* KOSPI moves narrowly, foreign buying continues
* Himart jumps after top shareholders decide to sell stakes
* Techs ease after rally, SK C&C down on stake sale talk
By Jungyoun Park
SEOUL, Dec 2 Seoul shares were flat on
Friday after sharp gains in the previous session, with investors
wary ahead of a U.S. jobs report and ongoing efforts in the euro
zone to tackle the debt crisis.
"The market is quite okay. It's still pretty much sustaining
yesterday's sharp gains," said Hyundai Securities market analyst
Y.S. Rhoo. "If we see more meaningful steps towards debt
resolutions in Europe, the index could easily rise to 1,950 by
year-end."
Institutions were buyers of a net 127 billion won ($112.76
million) worth of stocks, poised to pick up shares for a seventh
straight session, while foreign investors purchased a net 19
billion won, set to buy for a fourth consecutive session.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.04 percent at 1,915.44 points as of 0213 GMT.
Himart Co Ltd jumped 6.8 percent after news that
the top three shareholders of Himart, including Eugene Corp,
would sell their stakes in the electronics retailer in a deal
estimated at nearly 1 trillion won.
"Its shares have fallen a lot in the midst of a management
conflict among top shareholders, and this decision comes as the
final resolution," said KB Investment & Securities analyst Lee
So-yong. "A retailer is likely to take over the company, and the
new buyer may turn out to be better suited to run it than
Eugene."
Technology plays eased, taking breather after the previous
session's sharp gains.
LG Electronics Inc, the world's No.3 handset
maker, fell 1.8 percent, and LG Display Co Ltd, the
world's No.2 flat panel maker, shed 3.2 percent.
SK C&C Co Ltd fell 3.6 percent amid market talk
that SK Group's chairman, who controls a 40.5 percent stake,
would offer about 1.25 million shares in the IT services
provider to raise about 160 billion won.
Crude oil refiners eased as crude prices fell in U.S. and
London trading. Lower crude oil prices tend to weaken product
pricing.
SK Innovation, the country's No.1 crude oil
refiner, declined 1.7 percent and S-Oil Corp shed
1.7 percent.
Firm gains in insurers gave market support. Samsung Fire &
Marine Insurance Co Ltd advanced 2.5 percent and
Hyundai Marine & Fire Insurance Co Ltd rose 1.6
percent.
($1 = 1126.2500 won)
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by x)