SEOUL, Dec 5 Seoul shares are set to open
higher on Monday helped by positive U.S. job data, but rises
will likely be limited ahead of key events in Europe this week
and following last week's sharp gains.
"The market will probably start off in positive territory
supported by the U.S. job data, but upside momentum will be
limited at the current level," said Lee Jae-mahn, a market
analyst at Tong Yang Securities.
The U.S. unemployment rate tumbled to a 2-1/2 year low in
November, data showed on Friday.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
finished down 0.01 percent at 1,916.04 points on Friday, posting
a near-8 percent gain on the week.
Investors may be cautious this week ahead of a European
Union summit on Friday.
Failure by European leaders at their summit this week to fix
the fatal flaw in the euro zone, its lack of political union,
would risk tremendous market upheaval, a rupture of the common
currency and global economic fallout.
----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:33 GMT ------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,244.28 -0.02% -0.300
USD/JPY 77.98 -0.04% -0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.033 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,745.75 0.00% 0.000
US CRUDE $100.96 0.76% 0.760
DOW JONES 12019.42 -0.01% -0.61
ASIA ADRS 117.98 0.29% 0.34
-------------------------------------------------------------
>Wall St caps stellar week on drop in jobless rate
>Fed hawks say cenbanks can't solve fiscal woes
>Germany's Merkel fights for euro, Cameron for UK
>Oil rises on Iran worry, strong gasoline
STOCKS TO WATCH
SK GROUP SHARES
Asia's top refiner China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec)
and Korea's SK Group signed a MOU on strategic
cooperation on Friday, including a joint investment on an
800,000 tonne-per-year ethylene project in central
China.
LG CHEM
LG Chem said on Friday that it had suspended a plan to build
polysilicon production plant because of worsening market
conditions.
LG DISPLAY
LG Display said on Friday that its head of TV business would
take over as chief executive in 2012 in a surprise announcement
as the flat-screen maker struggles with mounting losses and weak
demand.
HANA FINANCIAL GROUP, KEB
U.S. fund Lone Star struck a revised deal to sell its
controlling stake in Korea Exchange Bank to Hana Financial Group
with an 11 percent price cut at 3.9 trillion won ($3.5 billion),
moving closer to an exit from South Korea after years of aborted
sales attempts.
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)