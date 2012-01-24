Yields rise on Egypt's three, nine-month T-bills in weekly auction
CAIRO, Feb 19 Average yields on Egypt's three-month and nine-month treasury bills rose at an auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
SEOUL, Jan 25 Seoul shares are seen flat on Wednesday, pressured by technical resistance and after global stocks eased back from their winning run after talks to restructure Greece's debt hit a snag.
"Investors are still confident that a Greek debt solution will be reached one way or another and will not be pricing in a chaotic default scenario, but technical resistance will come into play after last week's gains," said Rhoo Yong-Suk, an analyst at Hyundai Securities.
Greece's private creditors pleaded on Tuesday with European officials who rejected their bond swap offer to hammer together a deal before Athens tumbles into a chaotic default.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 1.82 percent to post a six-month closing high of 1,949.89 points on Friday.
South Korean financial markets were closed on Monday and Tuesday in observance of the Lunar New Year holiday.
-----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:32 GMT------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,314.65 -0.1% -1.350 USD/JPY 77.66 -0.03% -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.064 -- 0.005 SPOT GOLD $1,663.65 -0.12% -1.950 US CRUDE $98.95 -0.63% -0.630 DOW JONES 12675.75 -0.26% -33.07 ASIA ADRS 123.21 0.24% 0.29 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Mixed earnings, Greece end Wall St's 5-day run >Longer-dated prices ease as auctions offset >Euro drops as Greek debt stalemate fans fears >Oil slips on revived euro zone debt concern
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**SAMSUNG ENGINEERING CO LTD **
On Tuesday, Iraq's cabinet announced it approved a $998 million oil field service contract with a South Korean company, which an Iraqi oil official identified as Samsung Engineering .
**SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD **
A Dutch court dismissed Apple Inc's appeal to have Samsung Electronics tablets banned in the Netherlands on Tuesday.
**KIA MOTORS CORP **
KIA Motors said it was recalling almost 146,000 vehicles from the U.S. market on the issue of potentially faulty airbags.
**LG ELECTRONICS INC **
According to local media, South Korea's supreme court ruled in favour of LG Electronics in a long-running battle with Daewoo Electronics over washing machine patents.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* Banks buoy Saudi after news government paid dues to contractor
