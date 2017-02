SEOUL Jan 25 Seoul shares eked out modest gains near the market open on Wednesday, pressured by technical resistance amidst caution over stalled progress in Greece's debt restructuring talks.

Construction shares were among the early winners, with Joongang Construction jumping out of the gate and soaring by the daily 15 percent limit, while Samsung Engineering rose 1.15 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.03 percent at 1,950.46 points as of 0001 GMT.

(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)