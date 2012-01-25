SEOUL Jan 25 Seoul shares trimmed early robust gains to end nearly steady on Wednesday, weighed down by retail and institutional investors cashing in on a recent rally despite an extended run in offshore buying.

Insurers were the biggest gainers, with Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Co soaring 4.67 percent while LIG Insurance Co Ltd rose 1.88 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged up 0.12 percent to close at 1,952.23 after touching a six-month intra-day high of 1,973.35.

(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)