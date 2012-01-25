SEOUL Jan 25 Seoul shares trimmed early
robust gains to end nearly steady on Wednesday, weighed down by
retail and institutional investors cashing in on a recent rally
despite an extended run in offshore buying.
Insurers were the biggest gainers, with Samsung Fire &
Marine Insurance Co soaring 4.67 percent while LIG
Insurance Co Ltd rose 1.88 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged
up 0.12 percent to close at 1,952.23 after touching a six-month
intra-day high of 1,973.35.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)