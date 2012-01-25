* KOSPI trims gains on institutional, retail selling
* Tech shares gain on Apple earnings; Samsung Elec posts
all-time closing high
* Foreign investors buy for 10 straight days
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Jan 25 Seoul shares ended nearly
flat on Wednesday, back-pedalling after an early rally that saw
the main bourse touch a six-month intraday peak as retail and
institutional investors cashed in on recent gains, despite an
extended buying run by offshore investors.
Analyst said the benchmark may have reached a short-term
peak with a lack of drivers to push a further advance.
"Investors saw a ripe time to take profits after the index
climbed above 1,950 (points). Having gained 18 percent over last
year's low seen in September, the market has probably run out of
steam and is likely to wander for the time being," said Park
Jung-woo, an analyst at SK Securities.
"With little change to risk fundamentals over the long
weekend, the KOSPI rode last week's momentum early in the
session but profit-takers began dumping shares later, especially
on what's speculated to be fund redemption-linked disposals,"
said Lee Young-gon, a market analyst at Hana-Daetoo Securities.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) nudged
up 0.12 percent to close at 1,952.23 points, retreating from a
session and six-month intraday peak of 1,973.35.
Offshore investors continued to gobble up shares, buying a
net 929.7 billion won ($819.7 million) worth and setting a
10-day buying streak.
Institutions however dumped a net 527.7 billion won worth of
shares while retail investors offloaded 399.1 billion.
Large-cap technology shares finished strong, basking in the
limelight of Apple Inc's latest quarterly results,
which shattered Wall Street forecasts on the back of
unprecedented smartphone sales.
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, the largest share on
the KOSPI, eased back from its daily peak of 1,125,000 won
($991.85), but still wrapped up the session at an all-time
closing high of 1,114,000 won, gaining 0.81 percent on the day.
SK Telecom, South Korea's largest mobile
carrier, soared 4.03 percent, while LG UPlus, the
country's third-largest provider, rose 0.91 percent.
"Telecom issues are enjoying the benefits of high dividend
rates, healthy competitive conditions and the easing of foreign
selling after SK Telecom's takeover of Hynix," said
Kim Jang-won, a senior analyst at IBK Securities.
Shares in OCI Co Ltd fell 2.99 percent on media
reports that firm may be facing additional tax bills.
GS Retail shares fell 4.23 percent on reports
that it was entering the fray for the takeover of electronics
retailer Hi-mart Co Ltd.
The KOSPI 200 index closed up 0.21 percent while
the junior KOSDAQ index edged 0.14 percent lower.
Move on day +0.12 percent
12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011
Change on yr +5.44 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1134.250 Korean Won)
(Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)