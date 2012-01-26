SEOUL, Jan 26 Seoul shares edged up at the market open on Thursday, backed by a U.S. Federal Reserve pledge to keep interest rates near zero until 2014, but gains were tentative as lower than expected fourth quarter growth data weighed on sentiment.

Notable early gainers included LG Electronics Co , which rose 1.3 percent on the heel of three straight winning sessions, and KIA Motors Corp, which was up 1.61 percent.

Central bank data showed before markets opened that South Korea's GDP grew 0.4 percent in the fourth quarter from the prior quarter, falling far short of analyst forecasts.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.18 percent at 1,955.71 points at 0001 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)